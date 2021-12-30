Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 45.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,522 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 0.9% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 629,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,253,000 after acquiring an additional 136,429 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 194,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $326,000.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $50.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.95. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.81 and a 12 month high of $51.41.

