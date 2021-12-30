Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,523 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,113,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $128.69 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $131.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.07.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

