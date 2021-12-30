Novare Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,314 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter.

BSCL stock opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

