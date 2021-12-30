Capital Analysts LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 88.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 530,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,727,000 after acquiring an additional 248,446 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 397,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 234,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 109.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 206,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after acquiring an additional 107,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,861,000 after buying an additional 110,574 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYF opened at $64.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.40. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $66.84.

