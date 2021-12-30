Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.50 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Shares of WTT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,270. Wireless Telecom Group has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $48.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTT. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 787,291 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 107,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

