Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 16,208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,259,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

BTU has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.77 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. Analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $37,397.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 623.7% during the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,096,708 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 945,166 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth about $336,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 7.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 51.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,700 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

