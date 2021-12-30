Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $133.52

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.52 ($1.79) and traded as low as GBX 128 ($1.72). Michelmersh Brick shares last traded at GBX 128 ($1.72), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.18) price target on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Michelmersh Brick alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 126.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 133.40. The company has a market capitalization of £122.94 million and a P/E ratio of 18.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03.

In other Michelmersh Brick news, insider Paula Hay Plumb acquired 17,300 shares of Michelmersh Brick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £21,798 ($29,302.33).

About Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH)

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Michelmersh Brick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michelmersh Brick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.