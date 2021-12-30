Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IKTSY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSY remained flat at $$77.50 on Friday. 1,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,561. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.