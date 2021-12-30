Brokerages Set Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Target Price at $29.60

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BHLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $148,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHLB stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.46. 1,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.12. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $29.16.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.94 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.87%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

