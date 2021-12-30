BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Trading Down 2.7%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) fell 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.43 and last traded at $13.80. 123,513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,274,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBIO. SVB Leerink cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.84.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 939.99% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 6,125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 440,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,859,000 after buying an additional 433,525 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

