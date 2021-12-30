Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 320,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 5,132,759 shares.The stock last traded at $5.12 and had previously closed at $4.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 215.54%. The business had revenue of $25.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in Desktop Metal by 7.6% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 12.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 5.0% in the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 44,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 269.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 13.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

About Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

