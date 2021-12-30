Expanse (EXP) Price Down 35.5% This Week

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $357,555.35 and approximately $7,050.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Expanse has traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

