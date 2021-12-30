DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.20. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 78,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley began coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DoubleDown Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth $33,500,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth about $3,953,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth about $3,533,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth about $2,818,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth about $2,642,000. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

