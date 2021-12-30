DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.20. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 78,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley began coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DoubleDown Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDI)
DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.
