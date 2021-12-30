Golden Goose (GOLD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $15,774.00

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Golden Goose coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Golden Goose has a market cap of $157,018.32 and approximately $15,774.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00058877 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,701.88 or 0.07789367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00073680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,447.01 or 0.99836415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00053599 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007781 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

