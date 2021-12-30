Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) were down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 27,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,768,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEF shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays downgraded Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 25.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.1657 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEF. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 413.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Telefónica by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Telefónica by 1,681.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

