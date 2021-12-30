Conning Inc. Purchases 27,034 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Conning Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,034 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 1.4% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $47,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $214.20. 9,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.