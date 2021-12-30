Conning Inc. Sells 3,983 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Conning Inc. cut its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 14.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 24.4% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 222,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,608,000 after acquiring an additional 23,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $370.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,998. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.97 and a 12 month high of $371.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $346.39 and a 200 day moving average of $330.39. The company has a market capitalization of $133.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

EL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.11.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $6,125,496.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total value of $703,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. 12.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

