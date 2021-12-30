Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Okta accounts for 3.1% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Okta by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Okta by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Okta from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $3.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $227.53. 4,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,356. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of -47.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.93.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $852,459.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 18,392 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $4,781,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,549 shares of company stock worth $18,964,162. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

