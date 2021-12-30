34,886 Shares in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Bought by Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. Dyne Therapeutics makes up about 0.9% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,972,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,494,000 after acquiring an additional 730,497 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 39.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 340,910 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 11.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,035,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,796,000 after acquiring an additional 104,742 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 92.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 680,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 327,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $14,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,048. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.15.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.19). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

