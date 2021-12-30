Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Has $185,000 Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,620 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 51.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.03.

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.30. The stock had a trading volume of 79,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,759,997. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.06. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average is $34.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

