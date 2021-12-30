Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Invests $129,000 in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 545.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.75. 763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,687. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.05.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 12,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $252,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $54,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,060 shares of company stock valued at $457,804 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

