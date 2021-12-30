ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.71.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

PRQR stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.18. 2,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,016. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $410.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.37.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,747.12% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

