Financial Partners Group Inc Raises Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $14,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,831,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,049,000 after acquiring an additional 730,744 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,450,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,444,000 after acquiring an additional 66,741 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,147,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,012,000 after acquiring an additional 49,410 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,742,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,864,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter.

NOBL traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.10. 441,763 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.06.

