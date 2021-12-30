Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Annexon by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Annexon by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Annexon by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Annexon by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Annexon during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of Annexon stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,875. Annexon has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $467.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.43.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annexon will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

