Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Receives $39.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Annexon in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Get Annexon alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in Annexon by 4.5% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Annexon by 5.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Annexon by 48.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Annexon by 10.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Annexon by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,875. Annexon has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $467.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.