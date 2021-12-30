$1.14 EPS Expected for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.16. FirstCash reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. FirstCash’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCFS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $73.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day moving average is $79.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $97.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 21.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FirstCash by 46,422.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

