Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.09 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $40.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.58.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust's portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

