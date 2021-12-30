Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 294 Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,073 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $753,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SBR opened at $41.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.95. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $45.52. The company has a market cap of $605.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 745.91% and a net margin of 93.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.93%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

