CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.74

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.74 and last traded at $15.74, with a volume of 1360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

CFB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse purchased 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $109,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,270 shares of company stock valued at $219,855. Insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $651,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $962,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.