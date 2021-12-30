Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.69

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.69 and last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 735 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $540.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $260.38 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

