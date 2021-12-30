Abbrea Capital LLC Invests $222,000 in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 518.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 220.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH opened at $130.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.35 and its 200-day moving average is $149.31. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 67.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.51 and a twelve month high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.82.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.