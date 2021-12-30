Capital Analysts LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.08% of Summit Materials worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at $112,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at $187,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter worth $213,000.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

NYSE SUM opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average is $35.13. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $662.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $168,468.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $195,154.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.18.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.