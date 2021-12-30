Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 7,339 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 87.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 242.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 98.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $26.89.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discovery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

