Capital Analysts LLC Sells 6,089 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,089 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Trust Co increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 41,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 70,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 21.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

