Capital Analysts LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,789 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 469.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 568,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,209,000 after buying an additional 468,520 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,627,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,075,000 after buying an additional 261,824 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.2% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 605,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,549,000 after buying an additional 185,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,182,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,362,000 after buying an additional 147,112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $116.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.65. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $84.53 and a 52 week high of $117.49.

