Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC opened at $82.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.60. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $83.28.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.2426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

SSNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

