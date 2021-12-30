Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $204,000 Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $136.02 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.59 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.09 and its 200-day moving average is $152.69.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

