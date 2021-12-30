Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.09. Ooma reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ooma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Shares of OOMA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.49. 213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,458. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average of $19.82. Ooma has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $487.66 million, a PE ratio of -204.88 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ooma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ooma by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ooma by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ooma by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 957,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,052,000 after buying an additional 312,916 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

