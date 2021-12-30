Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Director Charles H. Peck Sells 822 Shares

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Director Charles H. Peck sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $12,642.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BRKL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.74. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

