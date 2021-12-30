Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Down 2.7%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) traded down 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $93.48 and last traded at $93.60. 207,054 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,668,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.17.

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.16.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $105.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,284 shares of company stock worth $2,379,479. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 493.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,055,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,358,857 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 214.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $993,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966,929 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862,615 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

