Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 8,449 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $2,919,805.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MORN traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $343.40. 647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,225. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.55 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.11.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 25.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Morningstar by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Morningstar by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

