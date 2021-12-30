Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $130.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.99 and a 200-day moving average of $114.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,431 shares of company stock worth $20,902,144. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

