Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Takes $917,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,182 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 104.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,727 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72,656.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,968 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 28.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,398,601,000 after buying an additional 452,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after buying an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 10,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,113.59, for a total value of $11,865,301.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $822.84.

TSLA opened at $1,086.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.52, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,061.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $835.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

