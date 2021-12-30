SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) rose 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.71 and last traded at $15.67. Approximately 484,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,948,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

SOFI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $217,656,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,916,116.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,541,508 shares of company stock worth $378,577,910 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 46.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.