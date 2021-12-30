Zacks: Brokerages Expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) to Post -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) to report ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.40). Esports Entertainment Group reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Esports Entertainment Group.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 million. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 47.00% and a negative net margin of 76.18%.

GMBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

NASDAQ:GMBL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.68. 7,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,426. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $24.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

