$96.39 Million in Sales Expected for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to post $96.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $97.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $95.95 million. EverQuote reported sales of $97.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year sales of $412.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $412.40 million to $413.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $429.43 million, with estimates ranging from $421.10 million to $434.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EverQuote.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. EverQuote’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin acquired 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $550,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darryl Auguste sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $29,048.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 317,959 shares of company stock worth $4,494,634 and sold 6,193 shares worth $110,254. Company insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after buying an additional 332,492 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after buying an additional 311,561 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 335,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 274,176 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,990,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after buying an additional 257,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVER traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.63. 2,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,898. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.40 million, a PE ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 1.12. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $54.96.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EverQuote (EVER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.