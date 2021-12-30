American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Sees Large Volume Increase

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 198,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,124,625 shares.The stock last traded at $6.25 and had previously closed at $5.72.

AMWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.47.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. The business had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $48,043.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 269,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $1,701,533.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 508,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,511,858. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in American Well by 53.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Well during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Well during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Well during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in American Well during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

About American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

