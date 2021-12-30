Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives $189.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.86.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,776,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,542,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,153 shares of company stock worth $11,644,743 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 37,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Omnicell by 8.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 74.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Omnicell during the third quarter valued at $752,000.

OMCL traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.90. 1,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,159. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $115.78 and a 1 year high of $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.71.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

