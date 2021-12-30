Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Shares Gap Up to $6.15

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.15, but opened at $6.32. Electric Last Mile Solutions shares last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 15,955 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electric Last Mile Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

