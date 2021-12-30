ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 334,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 7,245,220 shares.The stock last traded at $18.96 and had previously closed at $17.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.79.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $56,256.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 23,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $477,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,009,688 shares of company stock worth $20,480,452. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,816,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

